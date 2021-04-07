Sharon Leming Schaich, 69, of Lenoir City and originally Monterey, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Schaich was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Monterey to the late Arthur Marion Leming and Nora Carrie Brannom Leming.
She was a homemaker and a teacher’s aide and loved the time spent with Melanie Amburn at Eaton Elementary School. She was a dedicated mother, an excellent artist and loved life.
She is survived by her husband of 41 Years, Charles Ross Schaich of Lenoir City; two sons, Nathan Robert Schaich of Maryville and Patrick Charles Schaich of Loudon; and relatives, Jessica Cantrell and Carrie Hadeya, both of Tampa, Fla., Rhonda and Greg Vaughn, Darrell and Annette Leming and Betty Leming, all of Monterey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elega Goff; and brothers, Lee Leming and Arville Leming.
Special thanks to close friends Linda McGuffin, Barbara Cole, Joyce Griffin and Jessica Cantrell. The family especially thanks Freddie Davis for helping with Sharon over the last two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in Sharon’s memory to Eaton Elementary School, 423 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Her wishes of cremation are being honored with private memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Her wishes of cremation are being honored with private memorial services to be announced at a later date.