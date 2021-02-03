Sarah Edith Birt Smith Ellison departed this life Jan. 28, 2021.
Our beloved mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend left us with her eyes and heart turned toward heaven. Her quiet and caring spirit and generous heart will be missed each day.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eddie Tom Smith; and her parents, Earl and Edith Birt.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Jim Ellison; children, Amanda Smith (Jim Campbell), Reed Smith (Kristy), Mary Beth Holley (Mike) and Lee Smith (Laura Fronk); grandchildren, Adam Smith, Connor Smith, Nathan Smith, Mattie Grace Vasquez (Damien), Edalyn Smith, Spencer Holley and Gwen Holley; and great-grandson, Asher Vasquez.
The Smith family deeply appreciates the service and grace of nurses Doris Teffeteller, Mary Lee Lloyd and Ashley Wood, as well as chaplain Lovett and pastor Gary Baker.
Friends could have visited Click Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 1, to pay their respects. Family and friends gathered by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and proceeded to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Gary Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center in Lenoir City or the charity of your choice.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com