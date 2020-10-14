Sara Ann Morris Rogers, 83, of Loudon, had her prayers answered as our heavenly Father brought her home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Sara lived with her family and was a member of Prospect Baptist Church. She retired after several years working in finance administration at West Texas A&M University. Sara enjoyed reading, watching old westerns and had a special love for dogs. Besides her family, her greatest passion was music. She loved listening to music and singing in the church choir.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Hollie Washington and Thelma (Booty) Rogers; husband, John Clyde Rogers; brothers, Gerald, Jack and Jimmy Rogers; and sister who was also her best friend, Kathy Sause.
She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Terry Viars; son, James Rogers; grandchildren, Jordan Rogers, Jesse Rogers and Hailey Rose Viars; one great-grandson; sister-in-law, Linda Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
While her love for the Lord surpassed all else, Sara devoted her life to her family by leading with a quiet strength, loving with a servant’s heart and covering them with fervent prayer. She held a special place in her heart for music and missions work. The family requests that donations be made to Fairview Baptist Tabernacle to support future mission trips for high school seniors at 112 Key Kile Road, Sweetwater, TN 37874 or online at www.fairviewfamily.org.
A home-going celebration for Sara will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fairview Baptist Church, Sweetwater, with the Rev. Phillip Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.
