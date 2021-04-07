Ruth Helen Guider, 89, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ernest C. Guider; parents, John and Minnie Hipsher; 11 siblings; and grandson, Jonathan Henson.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Lonnie Qualls and Nancy and Jon Henson; son, Dennis “Dino” Guider and wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Ben Qualls (Theresa), Mary Padgett (Andy), Sarah Leopper (Nick), Franklin Henson, Deana Owens (Joe) and Kelsey Risden (Zach); 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Hipsher of St. Louis, Mo.; and brothers-in-law, Carl Emge and Wayne Guider (Juanita).
Friends could have visited 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Click Funeral Home to pay their respects. Family and friends gathered by 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and proceeded to the Lakeview Memory Gardens for graveside services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jody McGaha officiating.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the caring staff of River Oaks Place in Lenoir City and Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 301 West 1st Ave., Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com