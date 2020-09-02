Ruby Jane Rice, 71, of the Paint Rock community in Roane County, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 24, 2020.
She was a member of Wildwood Church in Paint Rock and was retired from Charles Bacon Hosiery Mill. Ruby loved her pets and enjoyed sitting on her deck watching birds and squirrels and animals in the wild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Janie Pressley Rice; and her brother, William Curtis Rice.
She is survived by her Christian family at Wildwood Church; and special friends and caretakers, Gorda and Ted Halcomb and Judy Myers.
Family and friends gathered by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City and proceeded to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 10 a.m. graveside services with the Rev. Ted Halcomb officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com