Rosa Lee Moats, 81, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Rosa was an avid reader and gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale W. Moats; and parents, James and Edith Sanders.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Allen (Reggie) of Altus, Okla., Dale G. Moats (Nancy) of Haslet, Texas, and Jamie Moats (Anissa) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Ashley Allen of Columbus, Ohio, Anthony Moats of Montgomery, Texas, Megan Vellekamp of Haslet, Texas, and Ethan Moats and Samuel Moats, both of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mayson and Vincent; sisters, Alice Ervin of Lenoir City, Bonnie McAnnally of Acworth, Ga., and Sarah Jenkins of Knoxville; brother, John Sanders of Knoxville; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home and proceeded to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 3:30 p.m. graveside services with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com