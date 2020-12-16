The Rev. Ronald Lewis Jordan, 78, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
Ron spent his life serving others. He began his ministry in 1961 at age 19 in West Virginia. He studied at Olivet Nazarene University and at Trevecca Nazarene University. He served many churches over a 31-year span as associate pastor and senior pastor in West Virginia, Texas and Tennessee, finally settling at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City for 17 years. After retirement, Ron became a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene before becoming interim pastor for Community Church of the Nazarene in Wartburg.
Ron was a community advocate. He served as the director of the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County. He served on several boards, including the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce, Loudon County Boys & Girls Club, Adult Literacy Council and the Committee of 100. He was a member of the Lenoir City Rotary Club and passionate about being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Ron was a stellar fundraiser for various causes in Loudon County. He served the community at large as a Good Will Ambassador and was a center of influence in Loudon County. Ron was a vital part of making Loudon County a great place to live, work, play and worship.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Ruby (Gandee) Jordan.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Mary Sue (Stevens) Jordan; children, Kim and David Lowe, Frank Jordan, Andy and Sheila Jordan, Barbara Jordan, John and Kristin Jordan, Emily and Paul Mullins, Melissa and Amanda Benjamin, Heather Benjamin and Reuben “Bud” Jordan; grandchildren, Michl Lowe, Micah, Nate and Zach Jordan, Stephen Hooper, Dylan Jennings, Caroline and Gant Brasfield, Cooper and Lanie Kate Jordan, Brad and Travis Mullins, Jake, Josie and Maggie Joe Hickman; great-grandchildren, Katarina, Ellianna, Nikolai and Mavrick; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Vicki Jordan and David and Carol Jordan; nieces, Jenny Kinder and Jessie Robinson; and nephew, Paul Jordan.
The family would like to express their gratitude to those who have supported them during this difficult time, the staff of Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Cracker Barrel, KFC, Aubrey’s of Lenoir City and the Matlock Tire Company family.
Services honoring and remembering Ron will be private. The family hopes the community will understand their decision. Due to his COVID-19 related death, they do not wish for anyone to contract this disease by attending his funeral. Contributions in memory of Ron may be made to your favorite nonprofit organization in Loudon County.
Ron’s body will lie in state 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the McGill Click chapel for friends and family to pay their respects. The family requests masks to be worn at all times and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com