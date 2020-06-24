Ronald David Walters, of Loudon, passed away June 17, 2020, at his home.
Ron served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from CVS as a supervisor, where he was known as “WaWa.” Ron was a devoted Christian and attended Corinth Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Annette Walters; parents, Pierce and Ruth Walters; and siblings, Lawrence Walters, Sharon Walters and Reagan Walters.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Denee Walters; children, Ella and Jayla; brothers, Jim Walters and Jackie Walters; stepchildren, Wanda, David, Tim, Tommy, Tammy and Clifford; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Adam Cook officiating. Military honors were conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
