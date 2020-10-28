Robert Jean Cottle, 82, passed to his eternal reward at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Ruth Mary Bongard Cottle. They shared 60 years of marriage together.
Born in Churchill Township, Ogemaw County, Mich., he was the son of Russell and Alice Lathrop Cottle. He resided the last years of his life in Lenoir City. He graduated from high school in West Branch, Mich., and finished his education with an Associate of Arts degree in religion at Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute. He held ordination credentials with the Central Michigan Evangelistic Association, Sanctified Church of Christ and the Church of the Nazarene. During his life he pastored in four different denominations, was the founder of the West Branch Community Church and served on various boards of faith-based organizations. After retirement he continued to serve God by pastoring two churches, serving as an associate pastor and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Lenoir City.
He loved evangelism and was passionate about leading people to his savior, Jesus Christ. He was hard-working, always employed full time in various professions while he pastored and raised a family of seven children with Ruth. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and a pastry, walking, being outdoors, traveling with his wife and being with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love for God, family, people and music and for his vibrant laughter.
He is survived by Ruth Mary Bongard Cottle; children, Elizabeth (Brian) Carr, Rebecca (Dan) Miller, Samuel (LeAnn) Cottle, Esther (Melvin) Rigsby, Joseph (Ann) Cottle, Mary (Eric) Cobb and Andrew (Candy) Cottle; 43 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; many more children and grandchildren adopted in love; brothers, Paul Cottle and Martin (JoAnn) Cottle; sister, Ruth (Dorland) Loomis; brother-in-law, Philip (Janet) Bongard; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bongard; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Russell and Alice Cottle; brothers, Joseph Cottle, Keith Cottle and Stanley Cottle; sisters, Emily Cottle and Frances Cottle; sisters-in-law, Burdeen Cottle and Betty Cottle; brother-in-law, Robert Bongard; and nephews in heaven.
A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Foothills Camp and Retreat Center, 2926 Topside Road, Louisville, TN 37777.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged for the Giving to Serve, Serving to Send campaign, and cards of sympathy for Ruth may be sent to Lenoir City First Church of the Nazarene, 111 Sharp Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Special thanks goes to the UT Hospice family and precious volunteer Sam Dalili for the love and compassionate care of our beloved husband and father.
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, Athens, is serving the family.