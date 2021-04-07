Robert Henry Hudson II entered heaven on Feb. 11, 2021.
Born Sept. 25, 1943, in Loudon, to Kathleen and Robert Hudson, Bobby graduated from Loudon High School in 1961, the UT College of Pharmacy in 1966 and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1980. He was co-owner of Myers-Hudson Drug in Loudon and worked at many pharmacies in the Knoxville area over his 45-year career. He loved to hunt for arrowheads, collect antiques and memorize scripture (which he often preached to family and friends).
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Harrison Hudson; sons, Stephen (Tammy) Hudson and Mark (Hilary) Hudson; grandchildren, Abbey (Caleb) Hendrix, Andy (Sabrina), Anna and Aidan; great-grandchildren, Judah and Ezra; and special aunts, Doris Hodge and Alice Jo Hooker.
The family wishes to thank Island Home Rehab for their excellent care of Bob over the last several months.
Donations may be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City with the Revs. Brian Courtney and Duncan Carver officiating.
