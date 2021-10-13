Robbie June Allen Harris, 88, of Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She worked many of her younger years as a nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dan M. Harris; parents, Elmer and Lucille Allen; sons, Joseph and Steve Harris; daughter, Marsha Thomas; and sister, Zella Byars.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheree (Gary) Smith of Maryville; son-in-law, Jack Thomas of Riceville; grandchildren, Ahna Lackey, Elise Brown, Crystal Mitteis and Justin Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Harrison of Sweetwater; brother, Dwight Allen of Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kyker Funeral Homes in Sweetwater with the funeral service to follow in Kyker’s chapel with the Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Interment will follow in the Roberson Cemetery in Loudon.
Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, is in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com