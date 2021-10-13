Richard Francis Kolasheski

On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Richard "Dick" Francis Kolasheski, 83, a deeply devoted husband, incredible father of two children and generous PopPop to five grandchildren, passed away.
Dick was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Shamokin, Penn., to Frank and Eleanore Kolasheski. He had one sister, Doris. He graduated from Orchard Lake High School in Michigan, Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn., and earned a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Georgia. He was married to Lorna Teany for almost 60 years and had two children, John and Kathy. After spending 25 years in the Army as an armor officer and comptroller, Dick retired at Fort Meade, Md., as a colonel and went to work at E-Systems and later Oracle Corporation. He taught managerial economics in the evening graduate program at the University of Maryland. He and Lorna retired to Tellico Village in 2001, where they lived in the Tanasi Cove Villas for 20 years.
Even though he had a near fatal parachute accident that severely injured his left leg early in his Army career, he never let it get in the way of his desire to remain on active duty, to continue his favorite sport of skiing or interfere with many of his other passions. Proud of his Polish heritage, Dick spoke multiple languages and was an avid golfer who also enjoyed discussing politics, cooking, listening to classical music, traveling and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dick cared deeply about his family, was a devoted father and husband and inspired great things in all who knew and loved him. He was known for his quick wit, extensive volunteer work and compassion for others.
Some of the many organizations he participated in at Tellico Village were the Lions Club, Retired Military Club, Polish Heritage Club, American Legion, treasurer of the Tanasi Cove Villas, Loudon County United Way board, and he started the Horses for Heroes program at the Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR). Dick enjoyed reading at two pre-schools and recording books for the blind.
Dick is survived by his wife; two children, John Kolasheski and Kathy Kolasheski Norrie; and five grandchildren, Kelli Kolasheski, Emily Kolasheski, Bryn Norrie, Krissy Kolasheski and Tyler Norrie.
In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be sent to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department (please make checks payable to: TVVFD, 210 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774).
His celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Community Church at Tellico Village.
