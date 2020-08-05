Ray Edward Houk, 77 of Loudon, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ray was born to the late Helen Cate and Isaac Abraham Houk. His mother died early in Ray’s life and his father remarried Della. Della said Ray was the easiest child she ever raised. He displayed his servant’s heart throughout his life. Ray loved people and wanted to help however he could and took the gifts and talents the Lord supplied him and put them to great use.
Ray served his country for six years in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard as a senior master sergeant. Ray trained and became the first EMT for Loudon County. He trained numerous people to serve in the same role. As a member of the Loudon County Rescue Squad, Ray served as the unit’s chaplain for some 39 1/2 years. Somehow he found the time to enjoy a 20-year career in safety and purchasing at Maremont.
Before medical examiners were established, Ray served as county coroner and as a constable. A member of the Piney Ruritan Club, Ray could be found cooking and serving at the Piney Fish Fry quarterly gatherings and placing U.S. flags around the Loudon community during appropriate holidays. A project that truly grabbed his heart was “Southern Baptist Disaster Relief” where the volunteers are the first on the scene and the last to leave. He enjoyed singing music and recorded numerous CDs, both religious and contemporary hits from his era. Ray was a faithful member of Blairland Baptist Church. Memory issues sidelined Ray or he would have joyfully continued his servant works until his home going.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Wilma Garcia.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Linda (Lambert) Houk; daughters and sons in-law, Karen (Duane) McDaniel of Lenoir City and Jill (Michael) Davis of Loudon; grandchildren, Zack McKelvey, Brody McKelvey, Matt McDaniel, David McDaniel, Alex Arthur and Mikayla Davis; sisters, Shirley (Billy) Powell of Lenoir City and Sandra (John) Bauman; step-mother, Della Houk Morrison of Knoxville; brother in-law, Jerry Lambert of Loudon; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Contributions in Ray’s memory may be directed to the building fund of Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St. Loudon, TN 37774, or to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
A register book is available to sign online at www.mcgillclick.com and friends may call at their convenience 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and again 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Services honoring and remembering Ray Houk will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in the McGill Click chapel with the Rev. Jon Henson and Billy Powell officiating. Military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.
Please wear your mask and respect social distancing.
