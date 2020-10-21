R.C. “Duke” Rowan III, born July 6, 1942, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Duke was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and East Tennessee State University, served in the United States Coast Guard and retired from Y-12 Plant. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir City.
He will be remembered for his enormous heart, love for others and ability to make friends and conversation anywhere he went. He loved his family the most.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roscoe and Louise Rowan; and father-in-law, Kenneth Dutton.
He is survived by his wife, Sherilu Dutton Rowan; son, Tim Rowan (Krisite); daughter, Stephanie Rowan-Waller (Brad); grandchildren, Macon and Emma Rowan and Brody Waller; brother, Danny Rowan (Patricia); sister, Ann Lewis (Mike); mother-in-law, Kay Dutton; several nieces and nephews; and close friend and caregiver, Cissy Coleman.
Special "thanks" to Patriot Home Health and their staff of caregivers, along with the care given by Amedisys Hospice.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com