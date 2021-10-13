Phyllis Jean Johnson Jenkins, 67, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. Phyllis loved gardening, canning and being a homemaker. She was talented at craft making. Phyllis was a former employee of Maremont for over 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DuVaughn Jenkins; granddaughter, Anastasia Jenkins; parents, Herbert and Iva Jean Johnson; sister, Kimberly Johnson; and brother, Ray Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Gina LuVaughn Jenkins (fiancé, Greg), Tonya Denise Audette Raby (Skip), Tanyia Dianne Jenkins Hughes (Shawn) and Cynthia Renee Jenkins Rogers (Rick); son, Allen DuVaughn Jenkins (Rosemary); son-in-law, Charles L. Smith; grandchildren, Kristin LuVaughn French, Alexandria Helton (Mason), Albrianna Jenkins, Angelika Wheeler (Trey), Andrew, Dylan, Mattie, Micah and Elijah Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Ryan, Toby, Tavin, Addie, Anna Ruth, Clay and one unborn great-grandson; siblings, Lowell Johnson (Liz), Kermit Johnson, Levola Bowman, Diane Rogers (Bill) and Dennis Johnson (Rosemary); and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. David Latham officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Stoney Point Cemetery for graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com