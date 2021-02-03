Perry Tyrone Stokes, 53, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Knoxville, passed away Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born Oct. 10, 1967, to Jack and Cora Stokes of Farragut. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School Class of 1985 and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and a ROTC graduate and United States Army Armor Cavalry Officer. Perry was an avid football player at Lenoir City and an accomplished marathoner, completing the Boston Marathon in under three hours.
He was a proud member of the Lumbee Tribe of Pembroke, N.C. Perry was known for his contagious smile and laugh. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Concord.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Vernon E. and Lois Stokes of Knoxville and Robert and Flavie Smith of Pembroke, N.C.; andseveral aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jack and Cora Stokes of Farragut; brothers, Bryan of Kingston, Chris (Amy) of Knoxville and Lanny (Kelly) of Knoxville; nephews, Trevor and Cameron; and nieces, Chantay and Molly.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut. The family welcomes everyone to join them at a reception immediately following the service at The Milestone Event Center, 11909 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com