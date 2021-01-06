Peggy Sue O’Neal Ward, 73, of Lenoir City, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Peggy was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church. She attended Lenoir City High School. Peggy worked as a guard at Y-12 and retired from X-10 mail department. She was a talented singer in church, enjoyed gardening and playing piano.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard G. O’Neal and Mary Belle Hartline O’Neal; niece, Cathy Ryon; and the father of her children, Thomas K. Ward.
She is survived by her son, Timothy King Ward (Sabrina); daughter, Trisha Susanne Ward of Lenoir City; granddaughters, Britanie Reeves (Joshua) and Ashley R. Ward; great-grandchildren, Briley and Brantley Reeves; sister, Patricia Weaver (Steven) of Dunlap; special friend, Mike Baskette; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Junior Gardner officiating. Family and friends will gather by 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 1 p.m. graveside services.
