Paul Roger Harmadi, 85, of Lenoir City and formerly of Lehighton, Penn., passed away Nov. 3, 2020.
He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Roger was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. He was an engineer and former owner of H Design and Construction Company in Lehighton, Penn. His passions were building model ships, bird watching, college football and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mona Lee Harmadi; and three siblings, Steve Harmadi, Irma Huber and Tinka Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Berger; children, Susan Moser, Sharon Gerhard (Sam) and David Harmadi (Theresa); step-children, Linda Hedenberg, Brent Clarke and Cathy Clarke; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Jenkins.
No public services will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.