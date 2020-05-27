Paul Dudley Hale, 93, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020.
Dudley was a longtime, beloved member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City for nearly 50 years, where he served as a deacon, a faithful choir member and a member of the John Henry McNabb Sunday School class. Dudley was a true example of a man of God, and the family knows he was welcomed home to the Lord and greeted with, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
He was born May 7, 1927, in Knoxville and later moved to Cleveland. In 1945, at age 17, Dudley graduated early from Bradley Central High School in order to serve in the U.S. Navy during WWII — truly living up to being part of the “Greatest Generation.” He continued to serve his country by being a full-time member of the Tennessee National Guard for nearly 30 years.
Dudley enjoyed serving his church and his community, loving his family, watching sports and the news and listening to and singing music. He was kind and gentle spirit who loved life and never met a stranger. Conversations with others was one of the many gifts he shared with all. There are countless aspects of Dudley’s life that he will be remembered for, but in short: Dudley had a life well lived, and was a true blessing to all he encountered, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by wife, Virginia S. Hale; parents, Paul G. Hale and Pauline Jones Hale; sisters, Dora Will Mitchell and Margaret Belle Prescott; and brother, Jon Oliver Hale.
Dudley, “the Big D,” was a loving husband, father, papaw, PopPop and uncle, and those left to cherish his memory include his children, Paul D. Hale Jr. (Lee), Lu Anne Peters (Cecil) and Roger Hale (Lisa); grandchildren, Hannah, Zack, Morgan (Michael), Kobi (Dylan), Brian, Todd (Diane), Tanya (Ty) and Kelly (Tom); 10 great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
A public viewing was held 9-10 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Click Funeral Home Farragut with the funeral starting at 10 a.m. Following the funeral, the family also held a private graveside service with full military honors. Friends may leave messages for the family online at www.clickfh.com. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Dudley’s name to FBCLC’s Music Ministry, 2085 Simpson Road E., Lenoir City, TN 37772.
