Patrick T. Tyrrell, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
Pat was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Farragut and served in the United States Navy.
He leaves behind a daughter, Christina Ditto (James) of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Makenzie and Joseph Ditto; sisters, Sallie of Knoxville and Rosemary of Powder Springs, Ga.; brothers, W.C. of Knoxville and Tim of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Crouch and Joe Thomas; sister-in-law, Paula; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat will be inurned at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Pat's life will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Wounded Warrior Project or any other deserving veterans group or your local animal shelter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Tyrrell family may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.