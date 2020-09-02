Patricia Greene Mitchell, 84, of Maryville and formerly of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Pat was a member of First Baptist Church in Loudon. She worked as an administrative assistant to the principal at Steekee Elementary School for many years. Pat volunteered through the Loudon Lions Club vision screening program, testing children’s eyes in Loudon County. She had many fond memories of camping, boating and spending time outdoors with her family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ruth (Randle) Greene; sisters, Frieda Wiggins and Fayetta White; and brother, Lawrence “Skeeter” Greene.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Henry Mitchell; sons, Gary Mitchell and Chris Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ted Lomax; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Pat were held at 11 a.m. graveside, Monday, Aug. 24, in Loudon County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Watson officiating. Friends and family could have paid their respects and signed a register book for the family 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
