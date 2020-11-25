Patricia Ann Dowty, 70, passed away at home in Loudon surrounded by her family Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Pat was an amazingly strong, smart, funny and beautiful woman and the light of her family’s life. She was a fighter until the very end and cancer never defeated her spirit.
Born in Warsaw, Ind., Pat met the love of her life and partner of 52 years, Terry, in college. She graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a degree in education and spent years as a special education teacher. Pat devoted her life to raising her two children, Bryan and Shannon, and was an amazing mother who made every birthday, holiday and family vacation a special occasion. No one could make her smile, however, like her grandson, Brandon. After retirement in November 2015, Terry and Pat relocated to Tellico Village from Chicago, Ill., and Pat’s life overflowed with good friends, wine groups and travel adventures.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Giomi; father, Ray DeFabio; aunt, Laura Giomi; and beloved dog, Bailey.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Terry; children, Bryan and Shannon; children-in-law, Ann and Zach; and grandson, Brandon.
She will be missed terribly but will always live on in our hearts and memories. We take comfort in the fact that she is now at peace.
There will be no funeral services. The family will hold a private ceremony and a celebration of Pat’s life will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made in her name to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization in Tennessee that provides custom-trained, mobility-assistance service dogs at no cost to wounded veterans to enhance their physical and psychological quality of life. Pat absolutely loved dogs and after losing Bailey, she and Terry began volunteering with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs and cared for the puppies-in-training at their house for respite weekends from training. Please visit the organization’s website at http://www.smokymountainservicedogs.org to find out how to donate and/or volunteer.
