Pamela "Pam" Jo Norwood Sherwood, 70, of Lenoir City and formerly of Tulsa, Okla., and Atlanta, Ga., passed away Oct. 18, 2021.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City and a volunteer mentor for “Kids Hope” at Lenoir City Elementary School. Pam was a retired NICU nurse. She loved her children and grandchildren. Pam loved crafts, working puzzles and reading. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Louise Norwood; sister, Annetta Clark; and brother, Louis Jack.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve Sherwood; children, Brian (Dorothy) Sherwood, Keith Sherwood, Stefanie Ezratty (Mike) and Ashley Sherwood; grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas Sherwood, Aubrey Sherwood, Vanessa Ezratty, Trevor Thomas Sherwood and Jennifer Sherwood; and special lifelong friend, Julie McGinnis.
A celebration of Pam’s life was held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City with the Rev. Donny Crass officiating. Family and friends gathered at 8:30 a.m. Monday for graveside services and interment in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com