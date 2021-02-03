Nora Jane Hudson, 87, of Lenoir City, passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
She was retired from Sears after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hudson; granddaughter, Tiffany Hudson; grandson, Christopher Hudson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hudson; parents, Cecil and Ollie Lovelace; sister, Evelyn Davis; and brothers, James and Frank Lovelace.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Hudson (Darlene) and David Hudson (Anna); daughters, Tammy Lee and Becki Hudson; sister, Barbara Hackett (Arlan); grandchildren, Melanie Freeman (Todd), Cherith Hendricks (Erick) and Brandi Hudson; great-grandchildren, Logan Buckner, Ryleigh Buckner, Aaleigha Combs, Cadence Hendricks and Colton Hendricks; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Thursday and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com