Nellie Smith Miller, 92, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
A member of Friendship Baptist Church, she retired from Palm Beach in Knoxville. She loved to talk and visit with friends and family, gardening, canning and working in the yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, George Lee Miller; parents, Clyde and Thelma Smith; daughter-in-law, Faye Miller; brothers, David Smith and Bill Smith; and sisters, Elizabeth Hall, Wanda Eubanks and Delores “Dunk” Smith.
Nellie is survived by her sons, Bobby Miller and Mike Miller and wife, Susie Miller; grandchildren, Misty Lambert (Melvin Colvin), Christy Richardson (Brandon) and Casey McDonald (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Cory Moats, Megan and Hayden McDonald, Jacob Lambert, Larson and Logan Richardson, Mason Miller and Gavin Miller; siblings, Emma Faye Harness (Ivan), Linda Sue Gamble (Jim) and Ronald Smith; several nieces and nephews; lifelong dear friend, Diane Goins; and special caregivers, Kim Ault, Tonya Finley and April Womack.
The family received friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Maples officiating. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Monday in Byrds Chapel Cemetery in Knoxville for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com