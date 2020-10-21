Nannie Carol Littleton, 76, breathed her last breath upon this earth Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Born in Rockwood, she worked at and retired from Maremont.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph Bert Johnson and Nannie Hazel Lennex; and a brother, James Richard Johnson.
Carol is survived by her five children and their spouses, Theresa Vineyard, Bruce and Sharon Vineyard, Leona and Donny Wattenbarger, Lesa Vineyard and Timothy Collins; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and close friends, Loretta Russell and Renea Taylor.
2 Corinthians 5:8, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” Momma, God’s word says we will mount upon eagle’s wings. We love you and you will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.