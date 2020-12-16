Nancy Ann Dyer passed away at home Dec. 2, 2020.
Nancy Ann Marks was born in Springfield, Ill., the third daughter of Harry William Marks Jr. and Shirley Ann Marks. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Knoxville. Her father, a Lutheran pastor, was a significant influence throughout her life, even after his death. She later lived in Elmhurst, Ill., Bishop, North Hollywood and Anderson, Calif.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sisters, Karen Arellano and Cathy Jones; brother, Harry Marks; several nieces and nephews; fellow volunteer firefighters at Greenback Volunteer Fire Department; and her close friends in her immediate community and beyond.
Nancy was an avid traveler, SCUBA diver, water, snow and jet skier, and loved to fly in small airplanes, but most of all she devoted her life to the fire service. Nancy was in the Fire Academy at Shasta College in Redding, Calif., and one of the first female firefighters in the state of California. Her first firefighter job was with the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection (CalFire) working in Shasta County. Nancy was promoted in CalFire as a fire apparatus engineer in the Riverside Unit. From there, she transferred to the Butte Unit of CalFire in 1986, even working on the Butte County Interagency Hazardous Materials Team.
Nancy was promoted to fire captain with CalFire in the Merced Unit and continued on their Haz Mat Team. In the early 1990s, she transferred as a fire captain to the Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit working in several stations. Sadly, she had earlier suffered serious injuries while working a structure fire near Oroville and the numerous necessary surgeries forced her into early retirement.
Nancy wanted to continue her public service and quickly went into a paramedic class, graduating top of the class and then worked for a while during the late 1990s as a paramedic in Chico, Calif. She later took on a new endeavor opening Dyer’s Athletics sporting goods store in Oroville, Calif., with her former husband. His retirement brought them to Tellico Village in 2007. Feeling better, she was able to put in more than five years with the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department as both an Emergency Medical Technician and a firefighter.
In 2015, she moved to Lenoir City and joined the Greenback Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT up until her death. She never wanted to give up firefighting, regardless of her constant pain from previous injuries, and she managed to make it a lifetime commitment of service to the community. She will always be remembered for her quick smile, her outgoing personality, love of cats, Lego building sets, pickup trucks, fire engines and her huge heart.
Family and friends will gather at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at Greenback Fire Station No. 3, 16899 U.S. Highway 321 South, Lenoir City, and proceed to Morganton Cemetery in Greenback for graveside services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Henrich officiating.
