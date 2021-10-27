Melinda Van Hoy, 68, of Greenback, passed away Oct. 21, 2021.
Wife, mother, friend and nurse, Melinda was an avid seamstress, enthusiastic gardener and will always be remembered for her cooking. But her greatest joy was the family she and Blake created.
Melinda was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Lindamood Cooter; father, William F. Cooter; and brother, Randall Larkin.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Blake Van Hoy; son, Bret Van Hoy and wife, Kris Van Hoy, of Knoxville; daughter, Alana Scarsella and husband, Tim Scarsella, of Duvall, Wash.; daughter, Erin Van Hoy of Knoxville; son, Michael Van Hoy and wife, Angelika Van Hoy, of Lithia Springs, Ga.; grandchildren, Felix and Brock Van Hoy and Kira and Giada Scarsella; brother-in-law, Rafe Van Hoy and wife, Tania Smith, of Franklin; sisters-in-law, Marin Van Hoy-Lewis and husband, Jamie Lewis, of Atlanta, Ga., and Inger Van Hoy and husband, Bill Burton, of Atlanta, Ga.; and cousin, Janie Ferguson of Greenville, N.C.
A special thanks to Latashia “Tashia” Goins and U.T. Hospice for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center in Knoxville.
