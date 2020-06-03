Mary Todd Eblen, 76, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Mary was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was pampered, protected and entertained for almost 45 years by her loving husband, Jim.
Through her work as an educator for over 30 years, she touched the lives of many generations of children in Sevier County. She had a knack for recalling names of former students even as adults.
One of her greatest joys was her three granddaughters. She didn’t want to miss anything!
Crafting was one of her true passions in many genres. You name a craft supply, and we could find it in her house. She could often be found at the senior center playing bingo, dancing, playing bunko or taking an art class.
Her smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Eblen; parents, Arlon Randolph and Elizabeth Reidmueller Todd; and in-laws, James Ralph and Anna Belle Eblen.
Mrs. Eblen is survived by her son, James Arlon Eblen of Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy (Eblen) and Manuel Abello of Signal Mountain; granddaughters, Anna, Cecilia and Aida Abello; brother and sister-in-Law, Robert and Joyce Todd of Lawrenceburg; sister-in-law, Ralph Ann Roach; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael Vann and Sally Eblen; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity because it was probably mom’s favorite charity, too.
There will not be a receiving line, however, friends could have paid their respects 2-4 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
The funeral service was 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Father Rob Stone officiating. Family and friends met at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in New Steekee Cemetery in Loudon for graveside service and interment.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
