Mary Ruth Goins Varner, 87, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home.
Mary was a member of First Apostolic Church in Maryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jackson Varner; son, David Ronald Varner; and parents, Jim and Rachel Goins.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Varner; daughters, Charlotte Ogle, Vickie Dyer and husband, William, and Kathy Harvey; son, Clayton Hall; grandchildren, Chasity Anderson, Tiffany Williams (Josh Martin), Krista Dyer and Anthony Dyer; great-grandchildren, Lacy and Dylan Martin; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Revs. David Snyder and Chad Erickson officiating. Burial followed at Davis Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com