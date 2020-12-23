Mary Lee Walker, 88, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Concord. Mary retired from Robert Shaw Control Co., after many years of service as a inspector.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Walker; son, Samuel Walker; brothers, Ed, Martin and Reeford Cagle; and sisters, Billie Cobb, Clara Jones and Lucinda Bowman.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Sheila Walker of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Cassie Walker Graver (Jason) and Todd Walker (Michelle); great-granddaughter, Lily Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends could have paid their respects 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville for graveside services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, with the Rev. Scott Cagle officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com