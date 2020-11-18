Martha Klara Coffman, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Klara worked at Yale and Towne for many years along with several other factories. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Coffman; sons, George Coffman, Jerry Coffman and Jimmy Coffman; and grandson, George Allen Coffman.
Klara is survived by her daughter, Belinda Raper; son, Johnny Coffman; grandchildren, Melissa (Daniel), Andrew, Jessica, Michael, Kristi, Daniel, Brandon, Matthew, Heidi and Douglas; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Gavin, Jason, Kaylynn, Jamie, Gavin, Stella, Charlotte and David; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.