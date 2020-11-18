Martha Klara Coffman

Martha Klara Coffman, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Klara worked at Yale and Towne for many years along with several other factories. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Coffman; sons, George Coffman, Jerry Coffman and Jimmy Coffman; and grandson, George Allen Coffman.

Klara is survived by her daughter, Belinda Raper; son, Johnny Coffman; grandchildren, Melissa (Daniel), Andrew, Jessica, Michael, Kristi, Daniel, Brandon, Matthew, Heidi and Douglas; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Gavin, Jason, Kaylynn, Jamie, Gavin, Stella, Charlotte and David; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.

