Martha Ellen Craig Russell, 95, of Chattanooga, passed away at Hospice Care Center on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Mrs. Russell was a longtime member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. She had worked at JCPenney and in the isotope lab at Erlanger Hospital.
She loved to cook and bake, especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharing recipes was a joy for her. She was an accomplished quilter, gifting quilts to many family members. She was an avid birdwatcher, passing that love on to her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy James Russell; parents, John and Nellie Hooker Craig; brother, Floyd Craig; and sisters, Elizabeth Fleming and Ruth Roop.
Survivors include daughters, Belinda (Richard) Howard, Royellen Lamarre and Mary (Jeff) Lee; grandchildren, Lara (Lamar) Crowe, Russell (Nicole) Howard, Monica Lamarre, Sharon (Greg) Hollingsworth, Jamie (Adam) Collins and Jasen (Jennifer) Parks; great-grandchildren, Alex Howard, Tori Crowe, Eric Collins, Hailey Collins, Keri Parks, Lillian Parks, Sean Howard and Stephen Howard; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Rose.
A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Laura Becker will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 4791 Hal Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416 or McKamey Animal Center, 4500 North Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Honorary pallbearers will be residents and staff of Elmcroft at Shallowford.