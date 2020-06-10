Marietta Ruth Johnston, 65, of Philadelphia, passed away after a short battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She had lived on the farm that remains in the family for four generations. She hoped to return to her childhood home, but that was not God’s plan. He called her to her heavenly home June 2, 2020.
The daughter of the late Otis and Isma Hughes Johnston, she completed a degree in bookkeeping and had substituted as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed reading, hearing of family events and shopping.
Marietta is survived by — as she stated her best brother because he is the only one — Curtis R. Johnston of Philadelphia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and John Buchli of Nashville, Loretta (late husband) William Mason of Valdosta, Ga., and Juanita and Gary Cook of Loudon; special nephews, who she enjoyed watching as they grew into manhood, James and Jon Cook of Loudon; and several cousins and extended family.
The family would like to say "thank you" to Covenant Hospice, family and friends that sent comforting thoughts and prayers during this sad time. Marietta requested cremation. A graveside service will be at a later date.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Johnston family.
