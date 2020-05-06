Margaret Louise Huffstetler, 81, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020, in Pigeon Forge.
Margaret was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City and was retired from S&M Athletics as a seamstress.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Ray Huffstetler and Gib Rather; parents, Bill and Cora Lee Frye; mother, Hazel Ratledge; and siblings, Bud Frye, Ruby Amos and Curtis Frye.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Stockton and Lisa Spoon; grandchildren, April Owens and Chuck Easter; great-grandchildren, Colbey Littleton, Amber Vittatoe (Tyler), Danielle Graves, Caitlyn King and Taylem Easter; great-great-granddaughter, Everly Jade; siblings, Billy Frye, Jeannie Roach, Shirley Diane Knight, Helen Parks and Johnny Frye; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Helen Moore; several nieces and nephews; and stepdaughters, Pam, Celia, Sally and April.
Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services and interment with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating.
The family would like to express a heartfelt "thank you" to Margaret’s considerate caretakers and special friends.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
