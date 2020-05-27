Margaret Franklin Crox, 75, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church. Margaret and her late husband, Bill, formerly owned and operated Twin Lakes Bait and Tackle Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Crox; children, Pam Crox and Wendy Franklin; parents, Silas and Margaret Franklin; and brother, Silas Franklin Jr.
She is survived by her son, Randy Crox and wife, Beth, of Knoxville; grandson, Jacob Crox of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Edith Mathes of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, 8376 Fairview Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772 or a charity of your choice in memory of Margaret Crox.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.
