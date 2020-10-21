Margaret E. Blazier, 93, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
She was of the Lutheran faith and was retired from Sears.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William “Bill” Blazier; and her daughter, Joanie Blazier.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie Campbell-Bowers and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Christy Campbell Wiggins and husband, Gordon, and Viki Campbell Patrick and her fiancé, Gary Collins; one great-granddaughter, Kayla Vandergriff and husband, David; two great-great-grandsons, Zane and Asher; and special friends, Jim Scarbrough and his late wife, Mary Jo, and Pat and Randy Gouge.
A very special "thank you" to Tom and Karen Law for their care and support given to the family.
Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com