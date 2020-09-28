Margaret “Cindy” Smallen, 60, of Loudon, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
She loved crafting, spending time with her friends and spoiling her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Randy” Smallen; father, Paul Garner; and mother, Ruby Louise Brown.
Cindy is survived by sons, Adam Smallen and fiancé, Cassandra, and Lynn Smallen and wife, Marcee; grandchildren, Tyler Smallen, Tristan, Angel and Kiley Baker and Jordan, Hannah and Lane Smallen; brothers, Lewis Garner and wife, Renee, and Eddie Garner and wife, Teresa; sisters, Misty Garner and husband, Bob, Kathy Cornett and husband, Richie, and Wenona Gary and husband, George; her best friends whom she loved as dear sisters, Sandra Watts-Craig, Alicia Millsaps and Judy Fleming; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis in Sweetwater for their care and dedication to Cindy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Loudon Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Receiving of friends and family will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, with the funeral service to follow immediately after at 8 p.m. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.