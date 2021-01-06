Lois D. Pass, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Lois was a beloved Christian wife, sister and aunt who never met a stranger. She loved to take food to people when they were sick and put the needs of others before herself. A lifelong member of Sixth Avenue Church of God, she had served as Sunday school secretary, Ladies Ministry vice president and she sang in the choir for many years. Lois was a wonderful wedding director to many beloved couples through the years. She retired from Family Brands Inc., after 35 years of service and was a member of the Pilot Club.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Hazel Whitaker; brother, Marvin Whitaker; mother-in-law, Dora Pass; and great-nephews, Corey Chandler and Bobby Pass Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harold D. Pass, whom she cared for and loved unconditionally; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and C.D. Pressley; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Whitaker and Sandra Dean; nieces and nephews, Rodney and Jennifer Rehders, Debbie and Tad Kincaid, Yvette and John Moore, Jennifer Morton, Kimberly Ailor, Lori and Jeff Gregory, Lisa Pass, Lana and Bobby Payne, the Rev. Bill and Tracy Pass, Susan and Norman Carroll, Bobby and Nancy Pass and Cindy and Paul Mueller; great-nieces and great-nephews, Cody and Logan, Jessica, Hunter, Cody, Logan and Harrison, Richard, Janell, Jesse and Rebecca, Nicholas, Kylie and Memphis, Kaeley and Ella, Justin and Jarrod, Brandon, Blake and Benjamin, Christopher, Lauren Hudson and Elliott, Joe, Jeffery, Jonathan, Jacob and Normie, along with their spouses; 18 great-great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-great-nephews; and one great-great-great niece.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Lakeview Cemetery with the Revs. Brien Sturgill and Bill Pass officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com