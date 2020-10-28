Logan Luttrell, 38, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born April 17, 1982, in Oak Ridge, to James E. "Eddie" and Donna J. Miller Luttrell, Logan was a 2001 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors and the Harleys Owners Group.
In addition to his parents, Logan is survived by his brothers, Charles E. (Leigha) Luttrell and Jonathan (Renea) Luttrell, both of Tennessee; niece, Tiffany; and great-nephew, Balem.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association through its website, www.mda.org.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.