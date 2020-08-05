Linda Marie Hawk Cunningham, 64, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home following a brief illness.
She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Linda had a true volunteer spirit and donated her time and efforts to many local groups and charities. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed music and the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard and Betty Hawk.
She is survived by her fiancé, Gary Noe; children, Justin Cunningham (Dorothy), Whitney Mills (Josh) and Matthew Smith (Stephanie); grandchildren, Blake Mills, Weston Mills, Dillon Raines, Mason Cunningham and River and Jaxon Shackelford; brothers, John (Karen) Hawk and Dr. David (Tracy) Hawk; and nieces and nephews, Chris (Lauren) Hawk, Chelsea Hawk and Taylor and Chandler Hawk.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Hickory Valley Cemetery for graveside services and interment. A celebration of her life will be held on the family farm at a later date.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com