Leonard N. “Nick” Cotter Jr., 89, of Maryville, went peacefully to his eternal home Friday morning, April 2, 2021.
He was a native of Oklahoma and a tribal citizen of the Wyandotte Nation. He met his loving wife of 65 years, Martha, at Oklahoma State University where he received his degree in civil engineering. He served his country in Korea with the U.S. Army. Nick worked for Shell Oil Company in New Orleans, La., for 20 years. He then worked for a consulting firm, Project Associates Inc., where he retired as vice president of engineering. After experiencing one too many hurricanes, Nick and Martha moved from Mandeville, La., to Lenoir City in 2006. Three years ago, they relocated to Asbury Place in Maryville.
Nick was known for his ability to make and maintain friendships throughout the years, whether he was in college, the Army, work or retirement. He could fix anything and embraced technology until the end of his life. He enjoyed traveling and playing duplicate bridge with Martha. He also loved playing golf with his buddies and twice made a hole-in-one. Nick was a member of his church choir for many years, and although he had the privilege of singing with his choir at Carnegie Hall in 2003, he was most proud of starting the Asbury Singers group as a way to promote community camaraderie and individual well-being. Nick was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Maryville and the Heritage Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard N. Cotter Sr. (who served as the Wyandotte Nation chief or second chief for 37 years); and his mother, Ada Cotter.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Lou Cotter; daughter, Diane Hartig (Mike) of New York; son, Steven Cotter of Michigan; grandchildren, Avery and Ryan Cotter and Josie Hartig; sister, Suzon Pogue (Larry) of Missouri; nieces, Angela Love (John) and Julie Breckenkamp (Scott), all of Missouri, and J.T. Pogue (Anna) of California; his great-niece; five great-nephews; and many beloved friends and family.
Interment will be in the Wyandotte Nation Cemetery in Wyandotte, Okla., and a graveside service is being planned.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com