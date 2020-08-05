Lawrence Gerald Lane, 84, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A longtime public servant, Gerald served as a firefighter in Loudon County and at X-10 in Oak Ridge. He was a deputy sheriff for Loudon County and was appointed police chief of the city of Loudon. Serving the people was second nature to Gerald. He wore an easy smile and a soothing demeanor that put people at ease. He continued to be engaged in the happenings of law enforcement and fire safety as well as the politics of the day, staying informed on hot topics. He was a proud member of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Association.
Gerald was born to Daniel Herbert and Flaura Wilson Lane in Meigs County, but grew up in Loudon. He left school at an early age to help provide for his family. One of his first jobs was delivering milk for the Bacon Creamery when he was barely old enough to drive. As a Christian, Gerald practiced the Baptist faith and was a kind and gentle man.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his precious wife, Barbara Johnson Lane; and two sisters, Pauline Lane and Loraine Worley.
He is survived by his daughters and sons in-law, Karen (Ketil) Brynestad of Oak Ridge, Pam (Jim) Thearp of Vonore and bonus daughter, Lisa Allmon (Bob) Stinson of Knoxville; grandchildren, Elna Brynestad of Winder, Ga., Kirsten Brynestad of Oslo, Norway, and Staff Sgt. Chase Hill, USMC, and wife, Stephanie, of Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, N.C., Cole Thearp and fiancée, Faith Torbett, and J.T. Thearp; brother, William “Bill” Lane; sister, Doshia Wilson; brother in-law, Kenneth (Donnie) Johnson; dear and special friends, Brent and Gail Davis, Pat Moore and Linda Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and friends, including his longtime caregiver and extra bonus daughter, Cindy Atkins, and Dr. Percer, a friend who provided Gerald excellent care over the years.
Services honoring and remembering Gerald Lane were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the McGill Click chapel with the Rev. Dwight Torbett officiating. Entombment followed in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com