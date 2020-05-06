Larry Paul Davis, 69, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and a former employee of Yale & Town, Vinylex Corp., and Dave’s Marine. Larry was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. Davis and Carrie Ruth Davis Coley; step-father, Edward T. Coley; and father-in-law, Carl Edward Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki Wilson Davis; son, Jeremy Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bill Aikens, all of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jean Taylor Wilson; sisters-in-law; and brother-in-law.
Family and friends will gather in the Lenoir City Cemetery at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, for graveside services with the Rev. David Latham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
