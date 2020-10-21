Johnny "Gene" Eugene Lambert, 88, of Loudon, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
Gene was a child of God and very strong in his faith. He retired from ORNL after 26 years of service. During his employment, he served as a vital member of a team working with NASA that designed equipment used during the Apollo missions. Gene was a 62-year member of the Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM, a Kerbela Shriner and served as a charter member of the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency. One of Gene’s greatest passions was being a servant for the city of Loudon. He served as Loudon mayor, Loudon city councilman and a director for the Loudon Utilities Board for many years.
Gene had a great love for his family and for his community. He encouraged his children by example to work hard and stay close as a family. He will be deeply missed.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, John Martin and Grace (Oliver) Lambert; wife of 54 years, Lodena (Glandon) Lambert; and sister, Inez Hunt.
Survivors include his devoted children, sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Cheryl Lambert and Drs. David and Ruth Lambert; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Brad Brown; grandchildren and spouses, Brittany and Ryan Schwenzer, Cari and Matt Smith, Jon Lambert and fiancé, Hailey Humphreys, Ellis Lambert, Brodie Brown and Kendall Brown; great-grandchildren, Avery and Baylor Schwenzer and Chandler and Cooper Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Gene were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the McGill Click chapel. Interment service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Brad Brown, Jon Lambert, Ellis Lambert, Brodie Brown, Ryan Schwenzer and Matthew Smith. Contributions in memory of Gene may be made to a fund set up by his family to continue his passion of service to the community of Loudon. Memorials may be made to the Gene Lambert Fund, P.O. Box 301, Loudon, TN 37774. The family received friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
