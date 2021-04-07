Johnny Dan Butler, of Loudon, passed away peacefully March 28 from complications of a stroke.
Dan was a graduate of the Rockwood High School Class of 1981. He attended Roane State Community College, where he was Student Government president 1982-83, as well as being on the cheer squad for the basketball team. He loved to draw and paint and studied art while attending Roane State. Dan attended church at the Seventh Day Christian Assembly in Knoxville.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Dean Butler.
He is survived by his mother, Evonne Lewis Butler; wife, Angie Boston Butler; brothers, Keith Butler (Susan) and Matthew Butler (Shelia); sister, Rachel-Ann Monger (Jerry); sons, Timothy Butler (Jessica) and Justin Butler; and four granddaughters, Abbigail Butler, Katherine Butler, Madison Butler and Raine Butler.
A celebration of life is being planned for April 10 at Seventh Day Christian Assembly, 1700 Woodson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Click Funeral Home in Farragut is handling arrangements. www.clickfh.com