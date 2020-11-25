Johnnie Wayne Oody Jr., 81, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Wayne was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church. He initially was elected as deacon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church and then at New Macedonia Baptist Church, spending an impressive 50 years serving the Lord and fellow churchgoers.
Wayne served in the United States Army as an auto mechanic. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM and a past president of the Piney Ruritan Club. He worked with Loudon Motor Company and Woods Lincoln & Mercury for many years and later retired from Gemtron as a supervisor. Wayne enjoyed restoring vehicles and spending time with his family. He was good to volunteer to help his family wherever he was needed.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Wayne and Agnes (Brown) Oody Sr.; wife, Betty Brown Oody; and brothers, Joe Ray Oody and James “Darb” Oody.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Oody; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Wilma Brown, Steve Oody and Joey and Delores Oody; grandchildren, Chad and Shea Oody, Haleigh Oody, Hope Oody, Ashley Oody, Emily Oody and Chad and Kasey Fairless; great-grandchildren, Bryer, Baylor, Brayln, Ethan, Sebastyn and Kenzie; brother and sisters-in-law, Herbert and Pat Oody and Linda Oody; step-sons, Randall Kizer and Darryl Kizer; and several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Services to honor Wayne will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Valley View Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Oody officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery with military honors by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at Valley View Baptist Church. The family requests all visitors wear a mask and respect social distancing.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com