Johnnie Louise Wilson Frye, 87, of Sweetwater and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.
Johnnie attended New Providence Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Frye; father of her children, John Wilson; mother, Lucy Erwin; and brothers, Thomas Proaps Jr., Charles Ray Proaps and Melvin Proaps.
She is survived by her children, James Lynn Wilson (Kim), Patricia Shepherd (Alen), Shannon Parsons (Les), Lily Maryanna Bryant (Carl) and Margaret Deanna Johnson (Michael); 13 grandchildren, Rebecca Kinsler, Vanessa McMahan, Katie Long, Daniel Allen Shepherd, Jessica Fachman, Tyler Frye, Wilson Evans, Jonathan Frye, Christopher Wilson, Courtney Kerekes, David Johnson and the two she raised, Jaclyn Wilson and Shawn Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vera Morgan, Evelyn Liles and Nola Yates; many nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, her daughter, Margaret Johnson.
A special "thank you" to UT hospice and nurse Jody Ammons for the care and support.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 pm with the Revs. Mark Caldwell and Johnny Walker officiating. Family and friends gathered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home for a procession to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com