John Wylie Johnston, 46, was laid to rest Nov. 19, 2020, in Cave Creek Cemetery in Roane County.
He lived most of his life in Loudon County where he enjoyed growing up among friends, attending school and exploring the woods and river banks close to his childhood home. John loved his family unconditionally and always felt a strong connection to the generations who preceded him.
A member of Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church for nearly 30 years, John humbly served as a deacon for the last decade. He held an associate degree in forestry from Hiwassee College and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Tennessee Wesleyan University. He worked for G2 Security at McGhee Tyson Airport.
John was preceded in death by his parents, George Zirkle Johnston and Linda Ann Christopher Johnston.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and Scott Carpenter of Maryville, and Kathy and Edward Graham of Farragut; nieces and nephews, Katielynn and Jason Johnson, Jack Parrott, Lindsay Graham and Jessie Graham; aunts and uncle, Carolyn Morton, Janis and Bob Pomfret, June Cannon, Pat Johnston, Betty Johnston and Mary Jane Christopher; and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made to Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church or Cave Creek Cemetery Association, care of Linda Edwards, 188 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood, TN 37854.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, managed the arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com