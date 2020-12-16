John W. Stout, of Knoxville and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home.
John served three tours of duty in the Vietnam War with the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his honor and courage. John retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member Clarksville Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Duff Stout; parents, Edgar and Naomi Hester Stout; sisters, Polly McCarroll and Jenny Ladd; and brother, Stanley Stout.
He is survived by his children, Marty Young Troxler and husband, Rob, of Knoxville, Scott Young and wife, Kristi, of Friendsville, Melissa Ann Escalante of Virginia and Carol Lynn Carnes of Michigan; granddaughters, Mary Catherine Troxler of Knoxville, Tiana Letticia Escalante of Virginia and Tiana Carnes of Michigan; brother, Jim Ed Stout of South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services. Full military honors were conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, was in charge of arrangements.